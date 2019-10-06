Legacy Private Trust Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Cna Financial (CNA) Shorts Decreased By 3.29%

Legacy Private Trust decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 5.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,937 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 55,217 shares with $9.34M value, down from 58,154 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $108.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) had a decrease of 3.29% in short interest. CNA's SI was 541,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.29% from 560,100 shares previously. With 192,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)'s short sellers to cover CNA's short positions. The SI to Cna Financial Corporation's float is 0.2%. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 115,007 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust increased Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 1,375 shares to 10,065 valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 2,526 shares and now owns 7,164 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Union Pacific’s (NYSE:UNP) Shareholders Feel About The 54% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revisiting My Union Pacific Sell Ratings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Mercedes-Benz USA sues four largest U.S. railroads for alleged price fixing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies to Consider on Strong Job Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183’s average target is 17.07% above currents $156.32 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

