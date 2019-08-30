Legacy Private Trust Has Boosted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hyman Charles D Has Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $824,150 as Stock Value Declined

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 197.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 23,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 7,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 14.73M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 80.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 22,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,506 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP stated it has 94,551 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Karpus Mngmt reported 3,287 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ar Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Eck Assoc invested in 0.27% or 498,091 shares. Palestra Cap Management Lc owns 1.25M shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 83,588 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 197,609 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com reported 10,065 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grimes has 80,971 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 2.51 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 555,875 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 948 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 22,509 shares to 173,143 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 71,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,359 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust holds 2,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mgmt has 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 45,235 shares. Essex Mgmt Company Limited Company invested in 679 shares. Dodge And Cox has 31.19M shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stack Finance Mgmt invested in 954,208 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru invested in 1.09% or 12.41M shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Com holds 206,557 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. M Holding accumulated 67,044 shares. Raymond James holds 11.98M shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 4.03M shares. Sunbelt has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Inv Advsrs owns 113,339 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has 8,865 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

