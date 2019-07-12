Legacy Private Trust Has Boosted Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Holding By $1.28 Million

Legacy Private Trust increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 15.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust acquired 1,197 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 8,690 shares with $2.97 million value, up from 7,493 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $40.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $383.26. About 139,494 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 45,568 shares as Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 1.64 million shares with $46.56 million value, down from 1.69M last quarter. Washington Real Estate Invt now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 66,832 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,323 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Pnc Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 25,262 shares. 41,141 were accumulated by Secor Ltd Partnership. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has 20,903 shares. Hexavest reported 4,630 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 288,054 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 12,600 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 8,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 11,698 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 129,493 shares. 87,992 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 183,735 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 88,825 shares. 15,353 were accumulated by Cim Mangement Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% or 52,469 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82M for 15.06 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 11,190 shares to 377,808 valued at $22.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 726,614 shares and now owns 748,514 shares. Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) was raised too.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Enters Contracts to Sell Eight Retail Assets, Acquire an Additional Multifamily Asset and Provides Updated 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 3,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Commerce Ma has 1.86 million shares. 3,571 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advsr. Df Dent & Communications Inc has 554,688 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 410 shares. Moody Bancshares Division has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 93 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.09% or 5,500 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Com stated it has 800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Prns Inc holds 1,315 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Conning holds 1,857 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). New York-based Alleghany De has invested 9.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Carroll Assocs reported 121 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 46,212 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Management holds 0.08% or 2,113 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15. 9,000 shares valued at $2.66 million were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Conley Jason. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Crisci Robert.

Legacy Private Trust decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 135,347 shares to 64,679 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) stake by 9,848 shares and now owns 31,837 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird.