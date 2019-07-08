Legacy Private Trust Has Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $946,107 as Market Value Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Stake

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 2.95 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 86,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 18.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Hughes Med Institute stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6.96 million shares. Albion Financial Ut invested in 0.06% or 6,711 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 58,036 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Goodman Corporation has 2.93% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 88,555 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 28,970 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. New York-based Spirit Of America Corporation New York has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Proffitt Goodson holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prns LP reported 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 151,000 were reported by Edgar Lomax Va. 220,571 are owned by Atwood & Palmer Incorporated. Smithfield holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,048 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 379,879 shares to 326,660 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 155,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,349 shares, and cut its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) by 9,848 shares to 31,837 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (LEMB) by 23,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,318 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).