Legacy Private Trust Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake By $304,940; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Credit Suisse. M Partners maintained Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) rating on Friday, May 24. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. See Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Legacy Private Trust decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 39.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust sold 1,930 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 2,914 shares with $463,000 value, down from 4,844 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 11.50% above currents $168.01 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust increased Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 14,539 shares to 220,583 valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,332 shares and now owns 56,179 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life has 38,479 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Modera Wealth Limited Liability holds 6,946 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.66% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gam Holdings Ag owns 5,593 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Principal Group Inc Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Paragon Capital has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Woodmont Counsel Lc invested in 0.22% or 5,310 shares. State Street accumulated 29.59 million shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 2,490 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,280 are owned by Albert D Mason. Epoch Invest Prns Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 158,432 shares. Fil owns 271,123 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com reported 23,211 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 3,883 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated reported 7,926 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 53,232 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ftb Advsr Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 480 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 7,880 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,297 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 0.15% or 2,583 shares. Zebra Management Ltd reported 4,950 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has 2,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 509,642 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.35 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity. 351 shares were bought by Debbink Dirk J, worth $30,003.