Legacy Private Trust Cut Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $404,872; As Store Cap (STOR) Market Value Rose, Holder Bank Of Montreal Increased Its Stake

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 295.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 61,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 81,945 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 389,058 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 262,208 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 31,972 shares to 6,667 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 100,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,393 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank Corporation stated it has 18,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 506,469 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 25,330 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.35% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 11.26M shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Franklin Resources holds 0.01% or 294,770 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 135,188 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 345,881 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Randolph Com has invested 1.79% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). C Gp A S holds 0.02% or 56,755 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 729 shares. 121 are held by Cls Invests Limited Liability.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Store Capital: A Blue-Chip REIT, But It’s 15% Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Second-Annual Class – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,228 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 126,814 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 242,855 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc invested in 3,474 shares. 57,231 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). First Mercantile stated it has 8,892 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 2,296 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability owns 1,468 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 15,172 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Avalon Glob Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 20,000 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd holds 1,636 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).