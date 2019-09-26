Legacy Private Trust Cut Position in Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) by $2.41 Million; Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Boosted Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Position

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 86.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 14,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361,000, down from 16,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 7.83M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 6,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 116,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 110,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 4.95 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,754 shares to 117,969 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Ithaka Ltd has invested 2.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,670 shares. Brinker holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,264 shares. Coldstream Capital Management invested in 6,470 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp invested in 191,360 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiverton Asset Ltd Com accumulated 80,703 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 32,059 shares. Invest House Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 4,315 shares. South Street Advsrs Lc invested in 43,718 shares or 2.14% of the stock. 119,270 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.05% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 768,356 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.