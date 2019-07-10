Legacy Private Trust Cut Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position as Valuation Rose; Avista (AVA) Shareholder Havens Advisors Trimmed Holding by $908,160 as Valuation Rose

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 71,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 122,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 1.15M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 496,488 shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018; 04/04/2018 – Hydro One, Avista and City and Borough of Juneau reach a settlement in Alaska Merger Case; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA & CITY & BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 13/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN IDAHO MERGER CASE; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – COMPANIES HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES, ALL-ISSUES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Still Expect to Close Deal in 2H 2018; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – AVISTA CORP: FILES FOR

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 35,524 shares to 70,706 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (CSM) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.38 million for 20.99 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,773 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 67,007 shares. Df Dent & has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Waters Parkerson & stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Punch & Assoc Management holds 1,655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.92% or 20,162 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Company reported 0.17% stake. Guardian Capital LP reported 0.25% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Merchants Corp reported 18,843 shares stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Corp has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Welch And Forbes Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,867 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 2,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

