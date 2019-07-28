Legacy Private Trust Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.46 Million as Shares Rose; Mairs & Power Increases Position in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR)

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 7,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 35,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 26,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 160,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 452,015 shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,110 shares to 47,150 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Limited Liability invested in 191,227 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 66,334 shares. Dillon And Inc accumulated 111,860 shares or 6.9% of the stock. The New York-based Tirschwell And Loewy Inc has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 8,867 are owned by Paragon Cap Ltd. Hanson Mcclain holds 45,211 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Wealth has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Associated Banc has 2.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wills Gru Incorporated stated it has 34,540 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,315 shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited owns 66,792 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,092 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust stated it has 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Services, Missouri-based fund reported 17 shares. 33,270 were accumulated by Milestone Grp. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 18,775 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation accumulated 2.22 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Boston Advsr Lc stated it has 6,695 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Llc owns 3,427 shares. Hsbc Public Limited owns 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 7,978 shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Panagora Asset has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc invested in 0.01% or 175 shares. 35,800 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 42,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.