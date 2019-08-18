Legacy Private Trust Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $582,060; Zacks Investment Management Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position

Zacks Investment Management increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 36,173 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 510,357 shares with $24.35 million value, up from 474,184 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $76.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY)

Legacy Private Trust decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legacy Private Trust sold 327 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Legacy Private Trust holds 3,589 shares with $6.39M value, down from 3,916 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard owns 4,810 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 60,255 shares. Roberts Glore And Il owns 827 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Rampart Com Limited Liability Com invested in 2.58% or 12,716 shares. 84 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants. Newfocus Financial Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 183 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 15,650 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Lbmc Advisors Ltd holds 211 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Investec Asset North America Inc has 2,298 shares. Sadoff Management Ltd accumulated 362 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.64% or 1,748 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Lc holds 665 shares. Chem Commercial Bank holds 1.27% or 6,311 shares. Alleghany De holds 28,500 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.29% stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Legacy Private Trust increased Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 185,559 shares to 243,126 valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 35,041 shares and now owns 121,412 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) stake by 37,478 shares to 10,033 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 206,233 shares and now owns 1.87 million shares. Topbuild Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.83% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parthenon Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nomura accumulated 0.56% or 2.81M shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 9,658 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 4,709 shares. Ar Asset invested in 59,924 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cadence Bancorporation Na stated it has 10,506 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Towerview Lc reported 10,000 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.67% or 107,907 shares. 1.90M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 17.10 million shares. Moreover, Cardinal Cap Inc has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).