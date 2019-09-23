Legacy Private Trust Continues to Hold Position in Pepsico (PEP); Court Place Advisors Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 12,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,290 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 12,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 109.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7,532 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 3,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 13,196 shares to 64,796 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (CSM) by 49,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,006 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

