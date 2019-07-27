Legacy Private Trust Continues to Hold Position in Bank Amer (BAC); Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Seatown Holdings Decreased Stake

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank board awaits RBI signal before deciding Chanda Kochhar’s future – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 86,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares to 100,198 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Inv holds 16,450 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clough Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.95% or 806,958 shares. Stellar Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 198,713 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co owns 52,430 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 4.86 million shares. 7,980 were accumulated by Security National. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,288 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 503,436 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.74% or 3.16 million shares. Cap Interest Ltd Ca reported 0.15% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jolley Asset Limited Com reported 3.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baxter Bros has 65,313 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 170,826 shares to 31,485 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 36,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,199 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).