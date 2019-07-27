Legacy Housing (LEGH) EPS Estimated At $0.30; Morgan Stanley Boosted Its First Majestic Silver (AG) Position

Analysts expect Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 12.LEGH’s profit would be $7.42 million giving it 10.56 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Legacy Housing Corporation’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 16,001 shares traded. Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley increased First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) stake by 29.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 1.16 million shares as First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Morgan Stanley holds 5.09M shares with $33.48 million value, up from 3.93M last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp now has $1.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 3.65M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Silver Gets $75 Million Revolver; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.3C; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 13/03/2018 – PRIMERO REPORTS HOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 09/05/2018 – PRIMERO GETS MEXICAN ANTITRUST OK FOR FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company has market cap of $313.24 million. The firm makes and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. It also provides floor plan or wholesale financing for independent retailers; consumer financing for its products sold to end-users; and financing to community owners that buy its products for use in their rental housing communities.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”.

Morgan Stanley decreased Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) stake by 20,116 shares to 12,730 valued at $196,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) stake by 17,450 shares and now owns 51,191 shares. First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) was reduced too.

