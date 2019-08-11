Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

As Residential Construction businesses, Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing Corporation 13 2.02 N/A 0.92 13.67 William Lyon Homes 17 0.31 N/A 2.33 8.42

Table 1 highlights Legacy Housing Corporation and William Lyon Homes’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. William Lyon Homes is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Legacy Housing Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than William Lyon Homes.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% William Lyon Homes 0.00% 10.8% 3.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legacy Housing Corporation and William Lyon Homes are owned by institutional investors at 17.2% and 0% respectively. Legacy Housing Corporation’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of William Lyon Homes’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Housing Corporation -0.16% 0.48% 4.74% -6.46% 0% 5.53% William Lyon Homes 6.1% 5.59% 13.79% 55.01% -9.49% 83.72%

For the past year Legacy Housing Corporation has weaker performance than William Lyon Homes

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors William Lyon Homes beats Legacy Housing Corporation.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.