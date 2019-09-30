Legacy Capital Partners Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Position; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lowered By $555,000 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) stake by 44.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 27,395 shares as Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Legacy Capital Partners Inc holds 34,180 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 61,575 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New Com now has $223.43B valuation. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC); 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 15,000 shares with $1.68M value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $376.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 10.21 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 75,000 shares to 135,931 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 8,012 shares and now owns 20,689 shares. Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 1.68% above currents $50.71 stock price. Wells Fargo had 20 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating.

