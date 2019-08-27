Legacy Capital Partners Stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Has Increased by $640,442; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Cut Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holding by $4.03 Million as Stock Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 107,308 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 6.23M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.42M for 87.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news: Descartes Acquires Cloud Transportation Management System Provider BestTransport (August 22, 2019); CALCUSO Handles Back-to-School Peak Ecommerce Order Volumes with Descartes pixi WMS (August 13, 2019); Record Attendance at Descartes' 14th Annual Global User and Partner Conference (March 27, 2019); Descartes Completes Acquisition Of Management Systems Resources (February 14, 2019).