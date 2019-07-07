Legacy Capital Partners Raised Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose, Nottingham Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati accumulated 1.43 million shares. Butensky And Cohen Finance Security Inc owns 22,331 shares. Freestone Cap Liability holds 1.08% or 154,979 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Livingston Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 202,654 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.42% or 104,995 shares. Eos Mgmt Lp holds 0.82% or 21,620 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt owns 31,065 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 74,160 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Rowland Co Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiera Cap has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,586 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co invested in 157,150 shares or 1.78% of the stock. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.8% or 10,800 shares.

