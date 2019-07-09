Legacy Capital Partners Position In Microsoft Com (MSFT) Was Has Upped; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Insperity (NSP) Position by $1.02 Million; Valuation Declined

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 288,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.64 million, up from 279,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 248,729 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Management reported 40,621 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 1,268 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 52,156 shares. 455,671 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 22,009 are held by Capital Impact Advsr Limited Com. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 665,513 shares. Qs Investors Lc has 0.2% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 187,900 were reported by Hennessy Advsr. Shaker Investments Ltd Co Oh owns 3,500 shares. 17,780 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Com. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has 100 shares. Brinker Capital owns 2,052 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 162,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 19,441 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $12.87 million activity. SHARP DOUGLAS S also sold $336,327 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares. Shares for $6.98M were sold by RAWSON RICHARD G. MINCKS JAY E had sold 7,998 shares worth $1.02M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider SARVADI PAUL J sold 30,000 shares worth $3.76M.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 17,775 shares to 496,713 shares, valued at $125.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 26,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,751 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

