Legacy Capital Partners Position in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Capital International Has Lowered Stake in Aes (The) (AES) as Share Price Declined

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (AES) by 63.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 165,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 96,419 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 262,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 11.95 million shares traded or 108.32% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 6.66M shares traded or 16.21% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/03/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK PANEL; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 50% Interest in Alligin Field; Shell Has Other 50%; 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS WOOLWORTHS DEAL TO CLOSE TOWARD END OF THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – BP dividend hopes boosted by recovery in crude prices; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 26,482 shares. Fil reported 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc invested in 74,993 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 87,412 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 30,361 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amp Investors Limited accumulated 0.08% or 814,031 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 200,000 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc invested in 0% or 1,821 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) holds 3.67M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,207 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 190,331 shares. 138,468 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Technology. 16,930 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 6.50M shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,957 shares to 39,391 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc Cl A.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight, the Premier Provider of Cloud-Based Energy Experience Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.