Legacy Capital Partners Lowered Holding in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) as Market Valuation Declined; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted by $2.18 Million Its Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 23,400 shares as the company's stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 324,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 300,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company's stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited reported 3,450 shares. Cannell Peter B And, New York-based fund reported 224,350 shares. Citigroup holds 0.06% or 2.23M shares. Finance Architects reported 1,000 shares. The Vermont-based Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, Blume Inc has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Northstar Investment Advsr holds 0.05% or 7,070 shares. St Johns Invest Management Co Limited Company owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 119,126 shares. Old State Bank In owns 43,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 400 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Management owns 7,040 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Next Financial Gru has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

