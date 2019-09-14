Legacy Capital Partners Lifted Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY); Silverback Asset Management Lowered Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) as Share Price Rose

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 20,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,077 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 103,068 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year's $0.32 per share. MX's profit will be $9.75 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.75 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 41,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 43,815 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Product Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 49,411 shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 365,300 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 80,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cohen Cap Management Incorporated invested 0.82% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 487,841 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). S Squared Ltd Company accumulated 257,653 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.15M shares. 50,000 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75M shares to 18.75 million shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Amyris Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,558 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited accumulated 12,287 shares. 10.62M are held by Goldman Sachs. Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stanley owns 6,441 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.35% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aqr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.15% stake. 2.04M were reported by Brandywine Inv Ltd Llc. 18,146 were reported by Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Company owns 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,277 shares. Motco owns 14,031 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cna Corporation stated it has 110,000 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,376 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.