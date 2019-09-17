Legacy Capital Partners Lifted By $883,935 Its Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Stake; Gse Systems (GVP) Shorts Raised By 2728.57%

Gse Systems Inc (NASDAQ:GVP) had an increase of 2728.57% in short interest. GVP’s SI was 19,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2728.57% from 700 shares previously. With 48,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Gse Systems Inc (NASDAQ:GVP)’s short sellers to cover GVP’s short positions. The SI to Gse Systems Inc’s float is 0.13%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.685. About 11,623 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) has declined 19.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 02/04/2018 – Mortge Nws [Reg]: Opinion Time’s up: GSE reform ain’t happening this year; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS BUYS TRUE NORTH CONSULTING FOR $9.75M; 03/05/2018 – Joy: MTN receives regulatory approval to list on GSE; 17/05/2018 – CURRENT CONGRESS WON’T PASS A BIPARTISAN GSE BILL: HENSARLING; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION ANTICIPATED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GSE’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $9.75 MLN; 30/03/2018 – BankThink: Time’s up: GSE reform ain’t happening this year; 21/04/2018 – DJ GSE Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVP); 24/04/2018 – WARNER COMMENTS ON GSE REFORM AT WASHINGTON BANKING CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Looser Gse Mortgage Guidelines Credit Negative For Crt Transactions, Some Prime Deals

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) stake by 614.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legacy Capital Partners Inc acquired 7,555 shares as Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Legacy Capital Partners Inc holds 8,785 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 1,230 last quarter. Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A now has $37.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.79. About 1.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $191 highest and $11800 lowest target. $152.80’s average target is 40.45% above currents $108.79 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $175 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Nomura. HSBC maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $241,227 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Loudermilk Kyle Justin bought $230,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold GSE Systems, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 30.73% more from 4.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 147,100 shares. Quantum Capital has invested 0.04% in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0% in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) or 13,000 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 43,862 shares. Vanguard Group has 390,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bard Assoc Incorporated reported 324,690 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Geode Capital Ltd stated it has 33,536 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,225 shares. Blackrock owns 104,470 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,853 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 29,982 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 1,652 shares. Syntal Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP).