Legacy Capital Partners Increased Its Holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $640,442 as Share Price Declined; Kanawha Capital Management Position in Auto Data Proc (ADP) Decreased by $328,335 as Shares Rose

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 12/03/2018 – Trade houses scoop most of Argentina’s May-August LNG demand -trade; 21/03/2018 – IPT: VICTORIA POWER NETWORKS 10-YR A$ MTN AT SWAP +135 BP AREA; 18/04/2018 – Lightsource BP, Everstone Forms Green Fund Focused on India; 20/04/2018 – Less than a decade after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Trump administration wants to expand offshore drilling; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – BP to drill first deepwater oil well in Mexican block in 2020

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 250,435 shares. Mai Management reported 2,674 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,936 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Regal Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 14,607 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Puzo Michael J, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,672 shares. Central Bankshares has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,202 shares. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 209,600 shares or 5.73% of all its holdings. 73,126 are owned by Court Place Advsr Ltd Co. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has 132 shares. The West Virginia-based Security National Trust Com has invested 2.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Florida-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

