Legacy Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Stake by $1.29 Million as Stock Price Rose; Moodys (MCO) Stake Lifted by Windacre Partnership Llc

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.70M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $205.86. About 1.39M shares traded or 78.97% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Sovcombank’s Ratings Following Rosevrobank’s Acquisition Announcement; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Acsa’s Baa3 Ratings With A Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – THIS IS AFFECTING TURKEY CENTRAL BANK’S CREDIBILITY: MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – J.C. PENNEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Napa Valley Transportation Authority (CA); Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms ldeal Standard’s PDR, appending the “/LD” designation, as well as the Ca CFR following distressed exchange; outlook changed to stable; 02/05/2018 – Virgin Island’s FEMA Assistance a Credit Positive for Moody’s; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional (P)Baa3 To Yuexiu Property’s Guaranteed Mtn Program And Baa3 Rating To The Proposed Notes Issuance; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Nacogdoches, Tx; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Fingrid’s Ratings To Stable; Affirms Ratings

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 27,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 57.06 million shares traded or 189.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

