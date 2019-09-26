Legacy Capital Partners Has Trimmed By $453,600 Its Aflac Com (AFL) Holding; Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased Aflac Inc Com (AFL) stake by 50.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 8,400 shares as Aflac Inc Com (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Legacy Capital Partners Inc holds 8,340 shares with $457,000 value, down from 16,740 last quarter. Aflac Inc Com now has $38.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 3.51 million shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 22.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 607,175 shares with $3.89M value, down from 782,679 last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $3.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 19.85M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 348,295 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 473,484 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. 18,198 were accumulated by Brinker. Burney reported 90,493 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc accumulated 5,120 shares. Park Corp Oh accumulated 0.03% or 10,138 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 16,824 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Com invested in 0.35% or 34,533 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc accumulated 3,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bryn Mawr has 0.75% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 252,064 shares. Chesley Taft Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.98% or 120,256 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 8,856 shares. Rnc Management Limited Com invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.30 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.55% above currents $52.17 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AFL in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 5.58M shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated owns 149,248 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 168,089 are owned by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Asset, New York-based fund reported 10,907 shares. Counsel Inc reported 31,950 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Clearbridge reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,300 shares. Tensile Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3.04 million shares or 2.55% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 75,500 shares. Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 86,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 253,295 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $900 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 46.77% above currents $5.11 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.