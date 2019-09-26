Legacy Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Assurant Com (AIZ) by $622,750; Axa Continues to Hold Holding in Republic Svcs (RSG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 18,959 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 13,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.83. About 192,140 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible

Axa increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 75,233 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52M, up from 70,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 561,428 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurant Partners With Deposify to Offer Property Managers a New Approach to Managing Traditional Security Deposits – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Assurant Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by TPG Capital – Business Wire” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assurant says notes tendered in tender offer exceed cap – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assurant prices $350M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $225.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 4,540 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.08% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 79,705 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 0.15% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 27,170 shares. Bowling Lc stated it has 13,472 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 50,609 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. 50,500 are held by Chevy Chase. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.09% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 63,939 are owned by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 36 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 202,786 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 11,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 85,831 shares to 132,602 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 486,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,187 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 99 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 13,614 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 3,630 shares. 836,214 were reported by Earnest Partners Ltd Llc. Amer Century Cos Inc has 0.41% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Co reported 40 shares stake. Chilton Investment Communication Ltd has invested 2.98% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Farmers And Merchants Investments, a Nebraska-based fund reported 690 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 348,959 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 18.82M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,190 shares. 58,467 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Legal And General Gru Pcl reported 1.81 million shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).