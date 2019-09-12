Legacy Capital Partners Has Lowered Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) Holding by $323,000; Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Price Rose While Nuance Investments Trimmed Its Stake

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.05 million shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 249,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 753,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.72M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.92. About 102,653 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Management Limited has 0.18% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). The New York-based Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Lp has invested 0.1% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Css Lc Il owns 3,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa reported 79,960 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Florida-based St Johns Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Creative Planning holds 30,518 shares. Kistler accumulated 699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Morgan Stanley has 1.46M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 137,119 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 13,347 shares. 81,461 were reported by M&T Commercial Bank. 21,000 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

