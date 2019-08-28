Legacy Capital Partners Has Lifted Position in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $640,442; Sfmg Holds Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 5.75 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN SAYS 1 RUBLE CHANGE IN EUR/RUB RATE MEANS 1 BP CET1; 24/05/2018 – BP HAS APPETITE TO INVEST MORE IN RUSSIA IN RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SAYS STILL SEES “SIGNIFICANT AND INTERESTING” M&A TARGETS ON THE NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF, THOUGH COMPETITION HAS INCREASED FROM A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Stake Since its IPO; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 29/04/2018 – WorleyParsons Says JV Wins Five-Year BP Contract on Khazzan Facility; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – BP dividend hopes boosted by recovery in crude prices

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 373,873 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Spf Beheer Bv reported 759,516 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 2,403 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 6,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Field And Main Bancorporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 720 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated invested in 0.32% or 5,650 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 61,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.84M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prtn Grp Inc Hldgs Ag stated it has 5.36% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Luminus Management Ltd Company has 227,318 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 48,731 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 15,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,287 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,185 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.