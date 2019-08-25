Legacy Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $363,870; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Position by $874,874 as Stock Price Rose

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 10,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83M shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 43,665 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 4.69 million shares or 2.18% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 5.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 10.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,215 shares. Bluemountain Capital Llc owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 677 shares. Profund Advsr Llc holds 3.03% or 534,914 shares. 44,591 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd owns 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,697 shares. Old National Savings Bank In reported 251,388 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 40,628 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Carroll Inc has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett And Communications holds 823 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 39,882 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2.15% or 4.60M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund accumulated 36,392 shares. Blue Edge Limited Company reported 9,137 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 15,656 shares. Cibc invested in 0.22% or 189,523 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Captrust Fincl holds 0.19% or 18,878 shares. Abrams Bison Ltd Com reported 767,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hallmark Cap Management has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Town And Country Bancorporation And Dba First Bankers holds 0.41% or 3,462 shares. Focused Limited Liability Company stated it has 480,500 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.64% or 690,000 shares. Park Natl Oh stated it has 3,929 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burke Herbert State Bank Tru owns 6,443 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.