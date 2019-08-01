Legacy Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Position in Coeur Mng (CDE) Has Increased by $612,000

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 12.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 209,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 2.32M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Public Meeting, Coeur d’Alene District Resource Advisory Council, Idaho; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with European Central Bank Executive Board Member, Benoît Coeuré; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by Whelan Thomas S, worth $71,000 on Friday, May 31. 1,750 shares valued at $5,245 were bought by Sandoval Brian E on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Coeur Mining Announces Key Leadership Changes – Junior Mining Network” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Coeur Mining, Spark Therapeutics, and Tandem Diabetes Care Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coeur Mining (CDE) Presents At Precious Metals Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why This Precious Metals Company Disappointed Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP accumulated 0% or 8,700 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Citigroup accumulated 147,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Associates owns 311,660 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 26,573 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Pnc Svcs Grp owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 10,035 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 10 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 10,725 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 31,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 105,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has 7.31 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Hussman Strategic has invested 0.02% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco invested in 81.37 million shares. Advisors Inc Ok accumulated 3.2% or 253,458 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt reported 113,776 shares or 5.46% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Limited invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ionic Capital Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,540 shares. Prudential stated it has 14.08 million shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation reported 291,775 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.19% or 4,073 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 27.51M shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Marvin Palmer invested in 5.32% or 57,867 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 318,873 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc reported 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regions Financial has 1.63 million shares. Fiera Corp holds 791,932 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.