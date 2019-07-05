Legacy Capital Partners Has Increased Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $363,870; Stock Rose; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Exelon (EXC) Stake by $3.39 Million

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 14.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 226,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 4.03M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv holds 3.23% or 35,517 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp reported 10.62% stake. Grand Jean Capital reported 5.46% stake. Biondo Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 53,248 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 510,000 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer owns 809,912 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt reported 3.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated owns 151,205 shares. Glaxis Cap Ltd Com reported 82,060 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 196,645 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability owns 914,963 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Stralem And reported 3.19% stake. Institute For Wealth Ltd reported 74,160 shares. Bonness Enterprises Inc reported 56,700 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,366 shares to 112,208 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 332,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Burke Herbert Bank & Trust invested in 0.27% or 6,065 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 19,783 shares. Huber Limited has invested 2.95% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 15,829 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tortoise Invest Limited Co holds 634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 10,412 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Electron Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 2.34 million shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 974 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Lp owns 26,005 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Suntrust Banks stated it has 78,767 shares. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 39,021 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $599.53 million for 19.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.