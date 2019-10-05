Legacy Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) by $323,000 as Share Value Declined; Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose While Sunbelt Securities Lowered Its Stake

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 74.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 7,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 9,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 21/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND CAR-BUYING SERVICE IN STORES: AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 6,500 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co holds 224,350 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc stated it has 10,858 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 8,500 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Invesco Ltd reported 3.92M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 2,000 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,882 shares. Valley Advisers reported 4,309 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 59,693 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank owns 5,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 4.13M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Westchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.25% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.46% or 269,762 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 81,824 shares. M Holdg reported 25,681 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). White Pine Cap Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,707 shares. Waratah Advsrs stated it has 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 678,493 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 24,242 were accumulated by Old Second Bank Of Aurora. Community Bankshares Na invested in 39,449 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 13,190 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Com reported 11,382 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Blair William Il owns 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 559,773 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com stated it has 39,747 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.19% or 6,258 shares in its portfolio.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $229.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,388 shares to 2,391 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

