Legacy Capital Partners Has Decreased Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) Stake; Last Week Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Coverage

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) stake by 54.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 9,500 shares as Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU)’s stock declined 6.05%. The Legacy Capital Partners Inc holds 8,000 shares with $279,000 value, down from 17,500 last quarter. Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int now has $2.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84M shares traded or 108.32% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

Among 4 analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Abercrombie & Fitch has $1700 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is -2.66% below currents $16.18 stock price. Abercrombie & Fitch had 11 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANF in report on Friday, August 30 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 30 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. See Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) latest ratings:

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expands Global Team – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Positives For Abercrombie – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can Abercrombie Reverse Declining Fortunes For Its Core A&F Brand? – Forbes” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces New Sustainability Targets through 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 8.64% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 4.13 million shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q COMP SALES UP 9%, EST. UP 8.4%; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $27.00/Share From $21.00 by Baird; 22/04/2018 – DJ Abercrombie & Fitch Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANF); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Volume Surges Almost 14 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SEES YR COMP SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Reader Demand Rises; Options Volume High; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q U.S. Sales Rose 13% to $774.6M; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Announced at $25.00/Share by Wedbush

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 234,044 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 713,097 shares. Atria Invests Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 109,003 shares. Geode Cap Lc stated it has 822,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,700 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 1.38% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 992,313 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 63,918 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 11,147 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Rowland & Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. Qs Limited Liability Com holds 311,367 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.01% stake. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Firm operates through two divisions, Abercrombie and Hollister. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Renaissance Limited Co owns 7,700 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0% or 350 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 59,693 shares. Bell National Bank reported 16,400 shares stake. Wilen Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 15,693 shares. Leavell Inv Incorporated stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 826 shares. The Massachusetts-based North has invested 0.47% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bessemer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 640 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Hyman Charles D reported 121,076 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability stated it has 10,858 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.