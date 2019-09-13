Legacy Capital Partners Decreased Its Position in Aflac Com (AFL) by $453,600; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Upped Stake

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 8,340 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 16,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 2.99M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Aflac Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.82M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Boeing and Apple – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

