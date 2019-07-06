Legacy Capital Partners Boosted Stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $640,442; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.10M shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Stake Since its IPO; 10/04/2018 – ONGC, Reliance in talks with customers to sell east coast gas; 16/03/2018 – PKO BP: REGULATOR WANTS IT TO REATIN AT LEAST 75% 2017 PROFIT; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 06/03/2018 – AFS Partners with BP to Launch BP Global STEM Academies; 26/03/2018 – OMAN SAYS IN TALKS W/ SHELL, BP, TOTAL ON REFINING INVESTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.11B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,448 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 224,742 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,145 are owned by Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 5,520 were accumulated by Lipe & Dalton. Addison owns 5,158 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd accumulated 9,468 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 46,975 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.76% or 46,420 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated holds 0.38% or 137,772 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.69% or 78,158 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 291,062 shares. Naples Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Keating Counselors reported 1.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Semper Augustus Invs Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 109,839 shares for 5.45% of their portfolio.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.