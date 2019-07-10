Legacy Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $640,442 as Market Value Declined; Nea Management Company Lowered Its Holding in Endologix (ELGX) by $13.45 Million

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 2.16M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – U.S. CLASS ACTION LEGAL SYSTEM HAS NOT DONE BP ANY GOOD: DUDLEY; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING DEAL ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 10/04/2018 – BP to Drill Two New North Sea Fields; Expected to Come on Stream 2020; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – BP-004 TRIAL DATA SUGGEST BPX-501 T CELLS MAY CONTRIBUTE TO DURABLE ANTI-LEUKEMIC EFFECT IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP first quarter 2018 results; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – BP: John Minge to Retire March 2019; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 25,497 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Mahboob Vaseem bought 15,128 shares worth $99,996. On Wednesday, April 3 Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 30,257 shares. Shares for $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mgmt Lc stated it has 249,021 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.