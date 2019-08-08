Legacy Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Upped Position

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 609,144 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares to 920,282 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 461,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Llc has 0.13% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 357,431 shares. Axon Lp invested in 13.11% or 165,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 36,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 1.18% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 2.91 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs LP has 83,402 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 79,031 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 93,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 9,834 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Ltd stated it has 370,183 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 43,698 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion invested in 821,130 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Bender Robert &, a California-based fund reported 1,887 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,077 shares. Fil owns 9.09M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Montgomery Mngmt reported 18,478 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton reported 11,279 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 431,327 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt. Stewart Patten Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 4.83% or 224,661 shares. 19,090 were reported by Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability. Lincluden reported 50,697 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 100,000 shares stake. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,130 shares.