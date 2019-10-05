Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 24.06M 0.09 112.67 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.00 5.56M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 236,345,776.03% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 1,015,525,114.16% -56.6% -39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Comparatively, SG Blocks Inc. has 10.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has 3.26% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.