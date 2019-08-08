Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

We are contrasting Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.