Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

We are contrasting Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
