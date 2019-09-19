Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Allegro Merger Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Acquisition Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Legacy Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.