Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
Demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Allegro Merger Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Acquisition Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Legacy Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.
