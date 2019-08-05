Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

We are contrasting Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.
