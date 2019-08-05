Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

We are contrasting Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.