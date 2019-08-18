Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparing side by side

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.