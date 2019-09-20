Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.