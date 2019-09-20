Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
