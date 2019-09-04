Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Comparing side by side

Both Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.
