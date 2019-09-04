Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Comparing side by side

Both Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.