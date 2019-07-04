Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Contrasting side by side

Both Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 272.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Legacy Acquisition Corp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Legacy Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.39% 3.09% 3.09% 0% 1.97%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.