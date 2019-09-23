Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) Contrasting side by side

Both Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Legacy Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc.
