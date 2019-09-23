Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) Contrasting side by side

Both Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Legacy Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc.