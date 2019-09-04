Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.