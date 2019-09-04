Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.