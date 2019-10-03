Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shares Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.01 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $511,176

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 12,450 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 286,729 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81 million, down from 293,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 1.80 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.02 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Low Duration Oppor by 46,839 shares to 143,115 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 51,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 73,137 are held by Meeder Asset. Estabrook has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Franklin Resource stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Covington has 61,538 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Transamerica Finance Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,926 shares in its portfolio. 75,196 are held by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com. Fort Lp stated it has 2,528 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 33,536 shares. Davenport Llc accumulated 12,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr Incorporated stated it has 474,203 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tctc Holdg Limited Co holds 220,982 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 616,472 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Martin & Company Tn has invested 0.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bangor Bank has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).