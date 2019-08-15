Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shareholder Rbf Capital Lifted Its Holding by $660,192; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $9.11 Million as Shares Rose

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 220,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The institutional investor held 991,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 771,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 151,874 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 394,473 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24,520 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (NASDAQ:PANL) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,179 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $66.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).