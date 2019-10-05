Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $303,993 as Share Value Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37M market cap company. It closed at $2 lastly. It is down 30.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 75,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Inc holds 0.07% or 1,057 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Lc has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckingham Management reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Broderick Brian C holds 3.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 67,365 shares. Greylin Mangement Incorporated reported 105,474 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 35,900 shares. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 3.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Lc has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.75 million shares. 420,563 are owned by Scharf Investments Limited Liability Com. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 63,376 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,770 shares stake. Newfocus Limited Liability Co accumulated 32,095 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Saturna holds 672,946 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).